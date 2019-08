The Municipal Court said a new expert has been assigned to help retrieve mobile phone data allegedly deleted by the suspect after the collision. The court said the process of recovery is still ongoing, and an opinion by the new expert may lead to the emergence of new data and to the inclusion of new witnesses in the investigation.

On May 29, the Viking Sigyn cruise ship collided with a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and a crew of two Hungarians. Seven tourists were rescued from the water after the collision and the rest died.

The captain of the Viking Sigyn was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal misconduct but later released on a bail of 15 million forints. The municipal court ruling granting his release also obliged him to remain in Budapest.

The Ukrainian was taken into custody again on suspicion of abandoning the passengers and crew of the Hableany sightseeing boat after the crash. The renewed detention was made possible by a ruling of Hungary's supreme court, which decided the release on bail was unlawful.

In its justification, the Kuria said that even the lower courts had said the grounds for placing the man under criminal supervision were not met, which, it noted, only applied if the suspect posed a flight risk, but not to the risk of evidence tampering. A suspect can only be released on bail if they are being placed under criminal supervision, the court said. However, it argued, if the lower courts decided not to place the captain under criminal supervision, then they had no grounds to release him on bail, either.