The esteemed lady, now aged 85, still travels on average up to 300 days a year, and her journey to Budapest took her to the Sziget main stage on August 8 to encourage the tens of thousands of mainly young revellers to be more aware of the climate change that threatens planet Earth.

Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, a United Nations Messenger of Peace and a Dame Commander of the British Empire. Born in London in 1934, she developed a passion for animals and Africa, and at the age of 26 went to Gombe in Tanzania to begin her landmark study of wild chimpanzees.

Her approach was to immerse herself in their habitat as a neighbour rather than a distant observer. When she discovered in 1960 that chimpanzees make tools to use, the revelation startled scientists and forced a rethink on the relationship between humans and animals.

Her establishment of the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 was designed to advance her work worldwide and for future generations. It continues the field work at Gombe and builds on her innovative approach to conservation, which recognises the central role that people play in the well-being of animals and the environment.

In her travels she speaks about the threats to chimpanzees, environmental crises and her reasons for hope. Dame Jane visited the Sziget Festival at the invitation of the Budapest Jane Goodall Institute and was introduced to the crowd by the UK Ambassador to Hungary, Iain Lindsay.

Dame Jane began her speech to the "Szitizens" by imitating a chimpanzee greeting. First, she talked about her childhood memories, about the origins of her fondness for animals and Africa, how she had been observing chimpanzees' behaviour through 60 years and realised that their behaviour resembles men's.

"The (chimpanzee) males compete for dominance, swaggering, looking big and strong, reminding me very much of many human, male politicians today," she said.

She also told how her dog taught her that not only human beings have mind, personality and emotions, despite what some "scientist" says. When she first had to face climate change and that chimpanzees' habitat was in danger, she realised that without the improvement of local people's life, animal protection is unimaginable too.

Dame Jane expressed her hope that the younger generations will understand problems, take action and together change the world: "We can save the world if we get together; we will save the world if we get together."

