At the political level, Morocco has, during the past 20 years, experienced a series of political, administrative and legal reforms in human rights: the removal of several reservations made about international conventions that Morocco had already ratified, the creation of a number of institutions working to promote and protect human rights, and a new Constitution.

Through this Constitution, Morocco has undergone very thorough reforms, such as expanding the scope of citizens' rights and freedoms, the independence of the judiciary from the other executive and legislative powers, and strengthening the powers of the government and parliament. The Amazigh language has been recognised as an official language in the same way as Arabic, having been valued in the early years of the reign of Mohammed VI with the creation in 2001 of the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture.

On women's issues, King Mohammed VI placed their cause among the priorities of legislative and institutional reforms. In this context, the King is leading a process of modernising the status of Moroccan women; as he emphasised in several speeches the need to promote their role. The reform of the family code was one of the biggest projects initiated by him. This reform was born in October 2004, after a debate of society that lasted more than four years, between conservatives and modernists.

In the light of this evolution marked by the progress made in the field of human rights, during the last 20 years, Morocco had a significant event in 2004: the creation of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission, to investigate the violations of human rights between 1956 and 1999 and to achieve reconciliation with the past.

Also, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, the National Initiative for Human Development was launched on May 18, 2005, which aims to fight against inequalities, poverty and social precariousness. This human initiative helps to prevent latent radicalisation among disadvantaged or marginalised populations.

Morocco notes that it remains a land of welcome, hospitality, openness and cohabitation and a peaceful country working to promote the culture of peace. It is also a crossroads of monotheistic religions: Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

The country calls on a long tradition of religious tolerance where coexistence between religions has been a reality for more than 12 centuries, demonstrated by the coexistence in its cities of mosques, churches and synagogues: religious tolerance is part of the collective consciousness of Moroccan society.

To this end and proud of its religious heritage, Morocco engaged, under the leadership of the King, to work constantly in favour of the dialogue of cultures and religions and the promotion of the values brought by this dialogue, in order to build a civilisation based on understanding among humans, regardless of race, colour or religion.

The creation of the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Muslim preachers, is one of the initiatives that illustrates his far-sighted approach to the management of the religious field.

At the international level, under the King, Morocco returned to the African Union in 2017, having left the Organisation of African Unity in 1984. Moroccan diplomacy was particularly active and present in the Sahel countries and West Africa. The Kingdom has also risen to the rank of the second-largest investor on the continent after South Africa. This return to the African Union demonstrates Morocco's will to defend its national cause and contribute to the development of the continent.

The engagement of Morocco towards Africa and the African citizens was also shaped by the national immigration and asylum policy that the Kingdom adopted in 2013, which is based on a humanistic approach, consistent with the international commitments of Morocco and respectful of the rights of immigrants.

In fact, Morocco also adopted, in December 2014, a national immigration and asylum strategy based on the socio-economic integration of immigrants; Two exceptional regularisation operations for foreigners in an irregular situation in Morocco took place in 2014 and 2016, which benefitted some 50,756 migrants, of whom 23.464 obtained a residence permit.

Morocco regards the King’s role as a Pan-African leader on migration as making the country a committed and active defender of African interests both regionally and internationally.

For instance, King Mohammed VI is said to be sparing no effort to ensure peace and stability in the Maghreb and African regions, and in this regard Morocco has committed to reaching a political, just, realistic, lasting, pragmatic and mutually acceptable solution to the regional dispute on the Moroccan Sahara, based on the Moroccan initiative plan, launched in 2007, and qualified as serious and credible by the international community.

On the economic level, the King’s determination and the different strategic plans the country has launched have made Morocco a point of attraction for many international investors and companies. Morocco is just 14 kilometres from Europe. It is steeped in history and at the same time turned towards the future. It is an Arab, Amazigh, Muslim, African, Mediterranean and Atlantic country, with a young and dynamic population and more modern infrastructure than many people might imagine.

Today, Morocco has the means to be a regional and global hub of trade, industry, investment and exchange between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Tangier Med port, connected to 174 ports worldwide, is ranked 45th in the world, according to the latest ranking of World Top Container Ports. The port offers logistical expedience and industry supplies, and it has become more attractive to investors with its link to 70 countries.

By air, Africa is accessible for the world via Morocco: several African destinations are available via the Mohamed V International Airport in Casablanca, which also connects Morocco to Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Morocco has more than 1808 kilometres of highways. The Kingdom is planning investments of around 23 billion euros in road construction up to 2035. More than 5500 kilometres of new highways and expressways are to be constructed by the Morocco Ministry of Transport. The country has a high-speed train line, the first LGV in Africa linking the country’s major financial and economic hubs of Casablanca and Tangier. There are nearly 1800 kilometres of operational highways, ranking the country second on the continent, behind South Africa. This network covers 11 regions of the Kingdom, and 70% of major cities in the country are connected by highways. A new motorway plan, which runs until 2035, aims to open up the most remote areas and integrate them into the development process.





An ongoing economy

Morocco’s economy is diversified, particularly relative to many other countries in the MENA region. Both the agricultural and tourism sectors are major contributors, with the former generating 40% of national employment and the latter accounting for roughly 8% of GDP. Manufacturing industries, including textiles, automotive and aeronautics, are also highly developed. The ICT sector has seen significant expansion, creating new employment opportunities, while investment in transport and infrastructure, and the establishment of a free trade zone, have boosted competitiveness.





Strategic plans lead to Morocco worldwide professions development

Morocco has made ambitious and strategic plans for development: The Morocco Green Plan for agriculture and agro-industry, Vision 2020 for tourism, Halieutis for fishing, The energy strategy, the Industrial Acceleration Plan and the Handcrafts 2020.

The plans are part of a process to speed the development of its strategic sectors such as agriculture, fishery, mining, renewable energy, logistics and promising sectors such as automotive, aerospace and services with high added value. Through these plans Morocco was enabled, in just a few years, to prepare 22 industrial zones and parks, and to attract many multinational giants’ aircraft and automotive industries.

Today, giants of the aeronautic industry are coming to Morocco: Boeing, Airbus and other euro crafters, as well as Bombardier Canada, all seeking to benefit from the country’s geographical position, its infrastructure performance and international trust.

The country is offering a strong industrial space with a high competitiveness, and a business environment that meets the expectations of the industrial companies.





I. NEW INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY ACCELERATION (2014-2020)

Focusing on industrial recovery, the "Emergence 2009-2015" strategy was the subject of a program contract mobilising and coordinating the actions of the State and economic operators, with a view to building a strong industrial sector.

The new industrial strategy, known as the "Industrial Acceleration Plan 2014-2020", capitalises on achievements and keeps the course of Morocco's global trades while integrating the other traditional sectors of the national industrial fabric, such as textile and leather.

The plan aims to reduce sectoral fragmentation, to build a more integrated industry whose ecosystem logic is the anchor and the main lever, to improve the competitiveness of SMEs by providing access to investors, financing and markets.

All of these measures are aimed at creating 500 000 jobs and increasing the industrial share of GDP by 9 points, from 14% to 23% in 2020.





II. Green Morocco

Launched in 2008, the Green Morocco Plan is an ambitious strategy that aims to make the agricultural sector a real lever for socio-economic development through the acceleration of growth, the reduction of poverty and consolidating the integration of agriculture into national and international markets.

This green strategy is based on many foundations, among which making agriculture the main driver of growth over the next 10 to 15 years, adopting aggregation as a model of organisation of agriculture, ensuring the development of Moroccan agriculture as a whole without exclusion, promoting private investment accompanied by public support and sustaining the development of agriculture.





III. Tourism: VISION 2020

Entitled "Vision 2020", the national tourism strategy aims to make tourism one of the engines of economic, social and cultural development and has the ambition to be one of the 20 biggest destinations in the world to establish itself as a reference around the world. sustainable development, thanks to a unique tourism model, which will combine sustained growth with responsible management of the environment and respect for socio-cultural authenticity.

This ambition is driven by three main strategic objectives: to double the tourist accommodation capacity, with the construction of 200,000 new beds; to double the number of tourists by doubling Morocco's market share in the main traditional European markets and attracting 1 million tourists from emerging markets; and finally triple the number of domestic trips.





IV. The Energy Strategy of Morocco 2030

The energy strategy of Morocco is based on a prospective vision whose objective is to guarantee the energy security of the country through the diversification of national energy sources through the use of alternative energies. It also aims at widespread access to energy at competitive prices and the appropriation of advanced technologies that promote expertise and the preservation of the environment, safety and health of citizens.

As part of its strategy towards energy use, Morocco gives priority to developing renewable energy and sustainable development. With abundant solar resources (a potential of 2600 kWh/m2/year) and a strategic position at the heart of an energy hub (Connexion with Spanish Network through two electric lines 400kV/700 MW), Morocco offers a wide range of investment opportunities in the sector of thermal and photovoltaic solar energy, including the launch of The Moroccan Project of Solar Energy and the Development Program of the Moroccan market for solar water heaters.





V. Halieutis strategy

The Halieutis strategy was designed to overcome the disadvantages that the fisheries sector had faced, the management of resources to marketing, including the catching, the landing, the first sale and the transformation. These problems were multiplied by a lack of vision and weak governance. Halieutis objectives are:

to ensure the protection and the sustainability of species which are vulnerable and exposed to overfishing, while providing economic operators with the necessary visibility to consolidate their investments.

to ensure the optimal conditions of quality in the treatment of products and better enhancing the resource during the key stages,

to facilitate access to raw materials for the industrials and to direct them towards more flourishing markets through the creation of three competitiveness clusters in the kingdom. In parallel, an important project (certification, marketing and communication) was launched to improve the image of Moroccan seafood products in the national and international markets.





VI. Handcrafts 2020

The Moroccan government plans to create 235,000 additional jobs as part of the "Vision 2020" of crafts, which was launched in 2016.

The end of the national strategy for the development of handicrafts, covering the period 2006-2015, pushed the government to give a new impetus to this buoyant sector, with the aim of doubling exports and strengthening and consolidating the human capital and know-how related to Moroccan craftsmanship.

The handicrafts sector is the second-largest job in the national economy in terms of employment, with an active population of nearly 2.3 million craftsmen, or 20% of active Moroccans.

In addition to its role as a cultural catalyst, this sector is a potential lever for wealth creation, contributing more than 7% to the national Gross Domestic Product.