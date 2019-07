Europ'Raid is a cultural and charitable European tour of 10,000 kilometres through 20 countries in 23 days. Aboard 30-year-old Peugeot 205s, participants rally from the west to east of the continent, stopping in 23 European partner cities and distributing school, sports and medical equipment in disadvantaged schools in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

From July 27 to August 17, 260 crews and 800 people aged between 18 and 30 years from France, Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom and Poland will take part in the sixth edition.

Europ'Raid is a unifying European event whose aim is to rediscover Europe and to promote European values through an attractive cultural and solidarity event. Organised every year in August, the aim is to bring together more and more participants from all the countries of Europe, symbolising a united Europe until becoming a major popular event.

The rally has been increasingly publicised with thousands of press articles (paper, radio and TV) since its creation in 2014. The adventure is followed every year by more than a million people on the internet and social networks.

Each evening, after several hours of driving, participants will set up their camp in a different place. In total, 23 European cities in 20 countries will successively host the participants and their cars. In Hungary, crews will be welcomed by the municipality of Gödöllő for the fourth year, on August 12. Everyone is invited to meet the travellers and discover the cars.