The Indian Embassy's yoga expert, Ankita Sood, will conduct a special session at the Liberty Bridge this Saturday, July 20, from 9-10am. The event is part of a Yoga for Freedom movement designed to enjoy a happy, healthy and relaxed life. Sood's program aims to relieve stress, anxiety, negative energy and health problems such as neck ache and backache. Register for the free session by clicking on "Going" at www.facebook.com/events/476222569617482/

Bring your yoga mat.