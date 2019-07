Karácsony garnered 33,355 votes. Fully 25,093 voters supported Olga Kálmán, the leftist Democratic Coalition's (DK) candidate, while 9792 voted for Momentum's Gábor Kerpel-Fronius. At a joint press conference with Kerpel-Fronius and party leaders, Karácsony said the "era of rivalry within the opposition" has ended. They will look forward and work together to change Budapest, he said.

Karácsony said Kálmán and Kerpel-Fronius would have important roles to play in his campaign. Tasks ahead included setting up a campaign team and reaching agreements on candidates in Budapest's 23 districts, in cooperation with the other parties.

Congratulating Karácsony, Kerpel-Fronius said the opposition candidate would "definitely" defeat incumbent Mayor István Tarlós in October. DK parliamentary group leader Zsolt Gréczy said DK accepts the outcome of the preselection and will not field another candidate to challenge Karácsony. He vowed that DK would fight "shoulder to shoulder with the others" to defeat Tarlós.

Socialist leaders Bertalan Tóth called the preselection process a "celebration of democracy". In order to work changes in Budapest and "restore Budapest residents' liberty", opposition parties must refrain from rivalry, he warned.

Tímea Szabó, the co-leader of the Párbeszéd party along with Karácsony, said that hopefully the opposition parties who participated in the preselection process can work as a team with the citizens to "free Budapest from Fidesz captivity".

From left: Gábor Kerpel-Fronius. Olga Kálmán and Gergely Karácsony

The opposition Jobbik party said it accepts the outcome of the Budapest local election primary and will support the winner and no other candidate. The nationalist party said it had taken part in organising the opposition primary in the capital because it firmly believed a single opposition candidate should stand against the ruling Fidesz party in the whole country, including in Budapest. Jobbik added that Karácsony is the left-wing mayoral candidate and therefore Jobbik is not taking part in the campaign to promote him. But the party would not back any other candidate.

Before the conclusion of the opposition primary process, the Századvég Foundation conducted a poll that revealed the majority of Budapest voters expect incumbent Tarlós to be re-elected. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said he would win and 13 percent tipped Karácsony. Róbert Puzsér, an independent candidate who did not participate in the preselection process, was backed by 1 percent.





Unity, not division

The opposition Socialist, Párbeszéd, DK, Jobbik, LMP and Momentum parties have agreed to field joint candidates in all 23 districts of Budapest for the upcoming municipal elections. Signatories to the agreement will support a single candidate in each district to challenge the nominee of ruling Fidesz. According to Gergely Karácsony, they have "learnt the lesson that if we are divided Fidesz always wins. We have left grievances behind and came together in an effort to make Budapest a freer, fairer and greener city again". The cooperating parties will need to launch a fitting campaign to mobilise voters, Karácsony said. "There will be no vacation, no silly season; there will be work, lots of work," he insisted.