"In 2018 Sziget Festival had a budget over HUF 10 billion and the company made close to HUF 1.5 billion earnings after tax," Tamás Kádár, the main organiser, said at the presentation of Sziget Festival 2019. "This year we significantly increased the festival’s budget again, primarily in terms of performers, but we would also like to improve the quality of implementation."

Kádár continued: "The line-up at Nagyszínpad is outstanding in many ways this year. On one hand, following the previously started strategy of growth we have increased the budget for performers by HUF 2.5 billion in 2019, allowing us to bring nine headliner performers/ bands for the seven festival days, including three performers whose remuneration exceeds the previous record-holder’s."

This year there will be two days when headliners will be warming up for another headliner. On the Saturday, for example, the festival will offer the combination of The National and Macklemore for the fans.

The line-up of international stars is complemented by Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and the Foo Fighters, with the latter to deliver a two-and-a-halfhour concert. For the first time this year, underpinning the elements of Sziget’s Love Revolution campaign, there will be speeches delivered by UN peace ambassador and environmentalist Jane Goodall, poet, activist and United Nations High Commission for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Emmi Mahmoud, and former United States Vice-President and founder of the civil organisation The Climate Reality Project, Al Gore, will share his thoughts in a video message.

Payments can be made with armbands or touch-and-pay cards again this year, and the organisers say that they have made uploading by application, which had already been a great success, even more comfortable.