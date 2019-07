Several exhibitions are being housed at the "Bölcs Vár" (House of Wisdom) in the Castle District from 18 June to 11 August. One of them, titled "The path of coins – Hungary and China on the ancient Silk Road", showcases 190 Hungarian and Chinese coins, including King Saint Stephen's dinars and Chinese copper coins. The exhibition presents both the coins' development and economic, cultural, historical and financial digitalisation stories about money.

Another exhibition, the Shanghai Museum's "Shanghai Elegance" exhibition, presents creative cultural objects. Following the "let the Museum be with you" concept, the Shanghai Museum presents lamps, tablecloths and other items.

Bölcs Vár, District I, Úri utca 21.