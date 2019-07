The band started out performing in the New York City subway. This quickly gathered a bunch of followers and then cell-phone videos of the band on social media changed everything. Within days, millions of people had viewed the videos and the numbers began to explode.

Lucky Chops maintains a busy schedule touring across several continents. The members are committed to music education, regularly performing at clinics and educational outreaches to help train and inspire the next generation of musicians.

They have now recorded their first full-length studio album and launched a tour, which will see them return to Budapest at Barba Negra Music Club on October 22. Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu, www.funcode.hu and https://jegy.rock1.hu. See http://musicclub.barbanegra.hu