A tranquille summer evening and the plaisant garden of the Résidence de France provided the perfet backdrop for Ambassador to Hungary Pascale Andreani when she hosted a reception on the occasion of her country’s Fête Nationale on 16 July 2019.

Fellow ambassadors and other guests from many countries were in attendance for this celebration of the National Day of France, which is observed on 14 July each year and is commonly referred to as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries.

Ambassador Pascale Andreani and guest

It is the anniversary of both the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris on 14 July 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution, as well as of the Fête de la Fédération, which celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790.

Ambassador Andreani spoke to the gathering in French, with Hungarian translation, and the occasion differed from other counties’ such celebrations in Budapest by playing not only the host country’s National Anthem, in this case La Marseillaise, and the Hungarian National Anthem, but also a third choice, the Anthem of Europe.