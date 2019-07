Behrens, a German national, was appointed to the position at Kempinski Palace Portorož, Slovenia, and Kempinski Hotel Adriatic, Croatia, with the aim of further positioning the two establishments as the leading luxury hotels in the region. He graduated from the School of Management in Dortmund, Germany, and holds an Executive MBA for Hospitality and Tourism from NEOMA Business School.

Having started his career in Rooms Division at the Hyatt Regency in Cologne, in 2007, Behrens joined Kempinski as Resident Manager at Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow. He acquired extensive experience within the company through managing hotels in Thailand, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and China over the past 12 years. He has returned to Europe from his recent position as General Manager of the Kempinski Hotel Chengdu China.

Behrens said: "I feel extremely honoured for my new appointment at this wonderful destination of Istria. The two Kempinski hotels are both exceptional properties and true market leaders. I am excited for the great opportunity to clusterise the two properties and to further position their market shares as the luxury leaders in the region.

"Together with the experienced team on site, I will strive towards achieving high guest satisfaction through remarkable luxury activities and experiences, always embracing Kempinski's tradition of European luxury, combined with the traditional local Istrian flair for hospitality."

Both hotels are on the Adriatic coast, perfect for a man whose hobbies include sailing. He also likes skiing, with Slovenia's Julian Alps not far distant.

About Kempinski Palace Portorož: The luxury hotel, opened in 2008, is situated directly on the Adriatic coast of Slovenia, not far from the medieval town of Piran and less than two hours' drive from Venice. The five-star superior hotel combines traditional and contemporary design, offering 181 superb rooms and suites, a 1,500-square-metre spa, an innovative food and beverage concept in all its restaurants and bars, six conference facilities with daylight, a unique historic ballroom and a private park.

About Kempinski Hotel Adriatic: Easily reachable by car from many European capitals, Kempinski Hotel Adriatic opened in August 2009 as the first Croatian five-star luxury seaside golf-and-spa resort. Located at Savudrija on the largest peninsula of the Adriatic Sea, it offers a wide view over Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and the Alps. The hotel has 186 exclusively furnished rooms and suites; two gourmet restaurants; three bars; a 3,000-square-metre spa with a gym, Kempi Kids Club, a serviced beach and fine conference facilities, including a separate conference centre directly overlooking the Adriatic. Part of the resort's offer is also the Golf Club Adriatic, the first 18-hole golf course in the Istrian region.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of superior personal service and hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.