The 2019 festival began on June 7 and culminates on July 7. The annual Pride March will be on Saturday July 6, starting at District V's Kossuth tér at 3pm. Organisers successfully challenged in the Metropolitan Court of Budapest the extremely strict safety requirements imposed by the Budapest Police, which would have virtually ‘caged' the march. Now, anyone wishing to join the event will be able to do so from any intersection.

The embassies offering their public support are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, plus the British Council.

In a joint statement they back the LGBTQ community and its members' right to equality, freedom from discrimination, and the right to assemble and express themselves peacefully and lawfully. "We note the important advocacy work of LGBTQ civil society organisations," the embassies say. "Respect for the rule of law and for human rights are the foundations upon which democratic states are built.

"International human rights law is grounded on the broad premise that all individuals are entitled to the same rights and freedoms without discrimination. On this is based our unshakeable view that human rights apply equally to every human being, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

"We reject and condemn acts of violence and discrimination in all regions of the world committed against individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. We welcome positive developments at the international, regional and national levels in the fight against violence and discrimination targeting LGBTQ individuals and communities.

"We encourage further steps in every country to ensure the equality and dignity of all human beings irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and stress the need for elected leaders and governments to show respect for and protect the rights of LGBTQ persons.

"Celebrating diversity is a sure way to promote respect for human rights. Budapest Pride has the longest history of such events in East-Central Europe, and we support its role in promoting equality of treatment for all LGBTQ persons, and contributing to the creation of a more inclusive society."