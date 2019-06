Fifteen days of classical music concerts are on the programme for the Tsinandali Festival 2019 in Georgia from 8-22 September, 2019, with leading performers, conductors, composers, music scholars and artists from around the globe.

The festival is staged at the Tsinandali Estate, in the heart of the Georgian region of Khakheti, known for its internationally awarded wines. The event is designed to create rare opportunities for young musicians from the Caucasus and neighbouring countries to explore the world of music and advance their musical education through professional seminars and master classes taught by some of the brightest names in today’s classical music.

Prince Alexander Chavchavadze’s palace, now a museum, at Tsinandali Estate

For detailed information, see http://tsinandalifestival.ge/