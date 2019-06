The founders of the award are Mary McLoughlin and John Ward, who as collectors and connoisseurs are committed supporters of contemporary art. The members of the international jury in 2019 were Dr. Paul O'Neill, who is an Irish curator, artist, writer and educator, Gabriela Kotiková, an art historian and curator living and working in Prague, and Noor Mertens, curator and writer, currently based in Germany.

The award endowed with EUR 10,000 recognises the work of the winning contemporary Hungarian artist, supporting her foray into the international scene through an independent exhibition outside Hungary. Thus Sári Ember will use the reward to realise a foreign exhibition. The Leopold Bloom Art Award finalists' exhibition is on display in Ludwig Museum Budapest until 25 August 2019.

Sári Ember was born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1985 and now lives and works in Budapest. In 2009 she graduated from Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest (MOME), where she majored in Photography and Visual Communications. During her studies she spent several semesters in the United Kingdom and Slovenia. She took part in various residency programs in Brazil, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Sári Ember's works in the Leopold Bloom Art Award 2019 finalists' exhibition, Ludwig Museum. Photo by Artlocator

Her works have been exhibited internationally both in solo and group exhibitions, for example in São Paulo, Paris, Berlin, Antwerp, New York, Brno and Budapest. In 2016 she received the Derkovits Scholarship, in 2017 she was awarded the Campari Art Prize on Artissima in Turin –where she was represented by Ani Molnár Gallery – and the Herczeg Klára Award.

In 2018 she had a solo show at the Galleria Campari in Milan. She is currently exhibiting at the Survival Kit 10.1 art festival in Riga and works at the two-month residency program of Tranzit.org in Vienna.

Leopold Bloom is the fictional protagonist and hero of Irish writer James Joyce's modernist novel "Ulysses", published in 1922, which tells of Bloom's peregrinations and encounters in Dublin on 16 June 1904. Joyce fans worldwide now celebrate each 16 June as Bloomsday, hence the timing of the Leopold Bloom Art Award.

Ani Molnár Gallery

36 Bródy Sándor Street Budapest, H-1088

Open Tuesday-Friday: noon-6pm; Saturday: 11am-5pm

Tel.: (+36) 30 300-8019, (+36) 30 212-8080

Email: info@molnaranigaleria.hu

Website: www.molnaranigaleria.hu