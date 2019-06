In Budapest, a special event will be held at the Balna (Whale) building in District IX on June 22 to mark the occasion. Entry is free and all are welcome to attend, from 10am to 1pm. The Embassy of India will present the 5th International Day of Yoga programme at the Balna on this day, with support from the Mayor’s Office of Budapest.

Programme:

1. YOGA

09.45 Arrival of guests

10.00 Welcome remarks by Master of Ceremony

10.02 H.E. Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India’s address

10.05 Remarks by the chief guest

10.15 Standard Yoga Protocol by The Yoga Teacher of Indian Culture, Ms Ankita Sood,

11.00 Advanced yoga performed by Ms Sood and other yoga instructors.

11.10 Meditation music, OM chanting, relaxation

11.20 Technical break



2. CULTURAL PROGRAMME

11.30-12.30 Indian folk and classical dance performances

Venue: Bálna Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12, 1093

Registration: https://www.eoibudapest.gov.in/ascc/news_detail/?newsid=213&cat=5

The aim of the International Yoga Day is to raise awareness of a healthy and conscious lifestyle among people. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 11, 2014 with an unprecedented 177 countries as co-sponsors to adopt June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, this day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being, and events are organised all over the world to showcase yoga, which has been acknowledged as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Ankita Sood, teacher of Yoga and Indian Culture at the embassy in Budapest, together with other yoga instructors of prominent yoga schools will conduct Common Yoga Protocol, which has been specially designed by Indian yoga masters to suit the requirements and physical conditions of the general public. A demonstration of advanced yoga techniques will also be undertaken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in white, practises yoga

It may be recalled that speaking about yoga, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has said yoga is the journey from “me” to “we”, and it makes us better individuals in thought, action, knowledge and devotion. Modi says yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit, it is a "passport" to health assurance and a key to fitness.

The other Hungarian centres joining in are Debrecen, Szeged, Pécs, Masonmagyaróvár, Győr, Alsóőrs, Eger, Krishna Valley, Zalakaros, Sopron, Békéscsaba, Esztergom, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Szentendre and Veszprém.