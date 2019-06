With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest-selling album of all time – Michael Jackson's "Thriller" – and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top-selling touring and recording acts in the world.

TOTO's own worldwide sales now surpass 40 million albums. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to enjoy a multi-generational worldwide fan base.

It's without question that TOTO are currently in the middle of a major resurgence around the world. The band's brand new Greatest Hits package titled "40 Trips Around The Sun" debuted in the Top 40 in eight different countries this past March.

Most recently, Weezer's covers of the classic TOTO hits "Rosanna" and "Africa" have attracted a ton of media attention along with a combined 20 million streams of the tracks online. It also triggered a resurgence of listeners to the original track which on Spotify alone has over 422 million streams. TOTO returned the favour to Weezer by recording and releasing their own version of "Hash Pipe".

Their 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour in Europe and North America this year has seen them performing to packed houses every night including sold-out stops at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Royal Albert Hall in London and The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The tour is the band's most extensive run in years and the show will stop on 27 June in Budapest Arena.

Tickets for Budapest are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu. The show will have a theatrical layout so fans should make sure they have their tickets soon.





Further information:

http://totoofficial.com

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu