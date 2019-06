The summit, convened by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and featuring top-level US Government and business leaders, connects qualified foreign firms directly with US economic development organisations to facilitate business investment and job creation.

Twelve Hungarian companies are represented in the Hungarian delegation to SelectUSA 2019.

Ambassador Cornstein said: "I met with the Hungarian delegation in Budapest before we left for the United States, and I am thoroughly impressed. These are some incredibly smart and talented entrepreneurs. I am confident they will find some excellent opportunities to expand their businesses in the United States, which will strengthen the commercial relationship between our two nations and create jobs for both Hungarians and Americans."

While in Washington, DC, the ambassador also met with White House officials in support of the US-Hungary relationship.

For more information about SelectUSA, see https://www.selectusasummit.us/.