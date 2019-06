Main Stage VIP – Get lost in the Vintage Circus

The renewed luxury VIP of Balaton Sound will feature a new design inspired by a vintage Hollywood theme. Guests can enjoy comfortable couches and extravagant decorations, as well as an exclusive stand that overlooks the Main Stage. There will be a photo wall, make-up lounge and massage area. Basic services include a merchandise shop, guarded lockers, restroom facilities and food stands. Guests are greeted with a welcome drink and fresh fruit. Following Main Stage performances there will be exclusive parties in the VIP area with surprise show elements.





The VIP Shore – Chillax, party or take a dip

This is a new location that ties the Main VIP area to the Lake Balaton shore through an overpass. This will feature canopy sunbeds, white sofas and an area built directly over the water. There will be a cocktail bar, free towels and a DJ set and beach parties every day until dawn.





Dreher Arena VIP – Party hard in a classy way

This new VIP patch will be on a raised area in the middle of the arena, offering an undisturbed view of the stage. It will have a separate entrance, couches and restroom facilities.





elrow at Casa Bacardi VIP – Welcome to Paradise!

The VIP entrance of the festival will lead guests to the brand-new elrow VIP. With a Rousseau effect and exotic jungle design, this area will be decorated with trees, vines and plants. There will be a DJ set, unique lighting and sounds, as well as a stand next to the elrow stage where guests can enjoy shows uninterrupted.

The capacities of these venues are limited and entry may not be possible at all times, so it is advised to arrive early.