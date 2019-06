Fans can expect to hear "Englishman in New York," "Fields of Gold," "Shape of My Heart," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle" and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble.

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England, before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Sting has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints", and in 1989 starred in "The Threepenny Opera" on Broadway. His most recent theatre project was the TONY-nominated musical "The Last Ship", inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in north-east England where he was born and raised.

The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. In 2019, Sting starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of "The Last Ship" at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

