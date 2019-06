Walk of Change ’89 – A Szabadság Ritmusa weaves Hungarian and American popular music, culture, foreign policy and economic policy into an engaging adventure through central Budapest that will motivate people to consider what freedom means to them today as Hungarians and Americans.

The series of ten walks was launched on June 5, 2019. They are open to the public and are designed for young audiences who may not remember the day-to-day changes that took place in 1989. The walks use a musical theme to take the participants on a historical journey, ultimately commemorating the 30th anniversary of freedom in Hungary.

US Cultural Attaché Emma Nagy said: "We are thrilled to sponsor a project that is open to the public and that highlights those shared values of Hungarians and Americans -- including the pursuit of freedom -- that have endured history and built our indelible Transatlantic bond."

To sign up for a free walk, register at http://imaginebp.hu/tura/walk-of-change-89-a-szabadsag-ritmusa/