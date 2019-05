The Simulation Theory world tour features an exciting enhanced experience package that allows access to an exclusive mixed reality pre-show party, powered by Microsoft, with three original virtual reality games, inspired by tracks from the "Simulation Theory" album. Additional perks include a premium concert ticket, show-specific poster, interactive photo experience with props and memorabilia from the band’s latest videos, and more.

Widely recognised as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, ten NME Awards and seven Q Awards. The "Simulation Theory" was released last November and is their eighth since forming in 1994. They have sold over 20 million records worldwide.

The show in Budapest’s Papp Laszlo Sportarena will be on 28 May. See www.muse.mu, www.livenation.hu, www.funcode.hu.