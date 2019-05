The delegation led by Gyula Budai, the commissioner for the development and coordination of foreign markets, argued that Thailand should allow pork exports from certain regions of Hungary even if other regions are banned from trade. Similar arrangements have already been concluded with Japan and are under way in China, Budai noted.



Thailand is Hungary's primary trading partner in the ASEAN region, with a 20 percent growth in bilateral trade last year, the ministry said in the statement. Hungarian exports to Thailand jumped by 44 percent in 2018, it said.