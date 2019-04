The guests were listening to a letter of support sent by Judit Varga of the State Secretariat for European Relations at the Prime Minister's Office, to the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Maximiliano Gregorio-Cernadas, and Mrs Cecilia Scalisi de Gregorio-Cernadas. Argentina is universally recognised as polo's mecca, and the ambassador and his wife are keen to see the sport grow further in Hungary.

Varga's letter said: "Last time when I attended an event of the Hungarian Polo Association at Tabajd, I was informed about the traditions of polo. I was surprised when I heard about the history of this sport, and I am very proud of Hungary having been the first mainland European country where the polo game was introduced in 1875, by Count Elemér Batthyány."

"Speaking from experience I can confirm that polo is an exciting sport, and I am expecting the next chance to play this game. I deem the Diplomats' International Polo Tournament a great opportunity to attract sportspeople to practise polo. I am looking forward to May 26."

The occasion will be the Diplomats International Polo Cup that will be held at the Hungarian Polo Club, Tabajd, on May 24-26, 2019.

The second annual Budapest Arena Polo Masters at the Nemzeti Lovarda, the 140-year-old National Riding Hall, in District VIII on April 12-14 ended the indoor arena season in Hungary, which began last October and is now followed by the outdoor season, until autumn.

The Hungarian Polo Club is Hungary's biggest in the sport, and its website boasts two international quality polo fields, two stick and ball grounds, stables and a clubhouse.

http://www.magyarpoloclub.hu/