Knopfler, who released his ninth solo studio album with the same title last November, has always viewed touring as an integral part of the process of releasing an album, going from songwriting through recording and ending up on the road performing old and new songs.

"My songs are made to be performed live," he said. "I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, travelling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it."

Knopfler, who recorded "Down The Road Wherever" in his west London studio, British Grove, will be performing on tour with a ten-piece band, most of whom have been working with him for more than two decades.

Hailed as a top guitarist, Knopfler has sold 120 million-plus albums across his Dire Straits and solo career, and some of his songs have become standards, including "Money for Nothing", "Sultans of Swing", "Romeo and Juliet" and "Walk of Life". In addition to producing his own records, Knopfler has done so for Bob Dylan, Randy Newman and others. He was made an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1999 and was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2012.

Tickets for Papp László Budapest Sportaréna are available only in limited numbers via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu. There will be no support act numbers and the show is all seated, with Knopfler on stage at 8pm.





www.livenation.hu

www.markknopfler.com

www.funcode.hu