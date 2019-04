The band's hit albums include "Trouble", "Lovehunter" and "Ready and Willing". They have had many top 10 hits worldwide, including two number one singles with "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love", as well as the unforgettable hammer of "Still of the Night". In 2017, to mark the 30th anniversary of their most successful album "Whitesnake", a Deluxe Package was released on Rhino Records to wide success.

The partnership with Rhino has continued with the recent release of "Unzipped", a collection of rare and unreleased acoustic performances over the last 20 years, and a great opportunity to hear some of the Whitesnake classics as you have never heard them before.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as a world-renowned group, currently featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (keyboards). "Flesh & Blood" is their 13th studio record.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing at Barba Negra Track in Budapest in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake," Coverdale said. "I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people."

Tickets for the Budapest show are available via www.livenation.hu, www.funcode.hu and http://track.barbanegra.hu/.

