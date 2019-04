The most recent announcement by IHI plc, owners of the Corinthia Hotels Group, is for a luxury Corinthia Hotel and Residences project in Moscow. IHI is acquiring a minority share in a company being formed with a consortium of investors to acquire a landmark property at 10, Tverskaya, Moscow’s principal avenue leading onto the Kremlin and Red Square.

The Corinthia Hotel and Residences project in Moscow

The property has a listed façade and houses the famous 19th-century Filippov Bakery, but permits in hand allow up to 43,000 square metres of development behind the retained frontage. The consortium has plans to create a Corinthia Hotel and branded serviced apartments for sale. An element of high-end retail will be featured alongside Tverskaya.

IHI plc has had a presence in Russia since 2002, when the company acquired and later redeveloped five historic properties on the main boulevard in St Petersburg, Nevsky Prospect, where the company now owns the Corinthia Hotel St Petersburg, the Nevskij Plaza Retail and Commercial Centre and other commercial property.

Corinthia CEO Simon Naudi said: "We are very pleased to announce our second hotel and residences in the Russian Federation. Our Moscow project will consolidate our brand’s positioning at the top end of the Russian luxury hotel market."

Corinthia Meydan Beach Dubai and Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest are opening next year and Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels will open in 2021.

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

The Dubai property is described by the group as a new beachfront landmark, being poised above pristine white sands and allowing guests to glide from the vibrant marina into the sublime surroundings of a Corinthia. Cascading pools will lead down to the shore and there will be 360 exquisite rooms and suites. The group says the hotel has been designed around the guests and will offer sublime surroundings, an unforgettable culinary experience and a beautiful spa for serenity.

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest is in the heart of the Romanian capital and is considered an iconic landmark property. Built in 1867, the hotel once played host to the great and good of European society and will undergo a process of considered and sensitive rejuvenation to regain its original splendour.

In Brussels, Corinthia is sensitively restoring to its former glory the Grand Hotel Astoria, which has been vacant for the past decade. The property is well situated on the historic Rue Royale, just minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Grand-Place.

Built in 1909 at the behest of King Leopold II, the significant building served as a grand meeting place for kings, dignitaries and world personalities. Acquired by Corinthia Hotels in 2016, the property is undergoing extensive redevelopment to comprise 125 bedrooms and suites, plus extensive banqueting, dining and spa facilities.