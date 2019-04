The first part of the proposal calls for stripping "Brussels bureaucrats" of their power to manage the migration issue and giving that competency back to the EU's member states. The EU should also stop issuing prepaid debit cards and "migrant visas" to migrants, Orbán said. Nor should the bloc give any more money to organisations linked to US financier George Soros, which the prime minister said promoted immigration. Instead, these groups should pay for member states' border protection measures.

Further, no one should face discrimination for identifying as a Christian, Orbán said, adding that EU institutions should have anti-migration leaders. The prime minister said these measures were crucial for stopping immigration and preserving Christian culture, and asked voters to back his party's programme. "Our Christian civilisation is at stake in the upcoming European parliamentary election," he said.

The election would decide if the EU has "pro-migration or anti-migration" leaders in future, whether "Europe continues to belong to the Europeans or to masses from another civilisation; whether we can save our Christian, European culture or give up the ground for multiculturalism".

Orbán added that "discontent with Europe's elite is mostly rooted in their treatment of migration". What Europe was facing was not just a migration crisis but a migration of peoples in the historical sense. Europe could stop mass migration "but it has not even made an attempt; the European Union's incumbent leaders support and encourage migration".

Orbán criticised Brussels for not focusing enough on family policy, pointing out that at the same time the EU regularly emphasises the importance of legal migration. The EU's programme of legal migration was actually a "front" for replacing Europe's population with immigrants. "We Hungarians have lived here in the Carpathian Basin for a thousand years … and we want to remain here and preserve our borders for at least another thousand years. We want the next generations, our children and our grandchildren, to be just as free to make decisions about their lives as we are."

Orbán touched on the relationship between Fidesz and the European People's Party (EPP), saying that "we will decide on our own future, not the European People's Party". Fidesz would wait and see which direction the EPP would take after the elections, and right now it appeared to be heading "left, in a liberal direction towards liberal European empire-building and in the direction of the Europe of immigrants". If this was the direction the EPP was headed, "you can be sure Fidesz won't follow it." (Read more about the falling out between the EPP and Fidesz on page 12.)

As regards the outgoing European Commission president, Orbán called Jean-Claude Juncker an "authentic socialist" who bore heavy responsibility for Brexit, "the migrant invasion" and the "growing conflict" between central and western Europe. "There is an error in the appliance of the Brussels elite," Orbán said, adding that there was a "bubble", or "virtual world" in Brussels that refused to accept reality.

This was why it was possible for EPP group leader and spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) Manfred Weber, who Orbán noted was a Roman Catholic Bavarian, to "insult" the Hungarian people. The prime minister said this was not unusual from a "Bavarian from Brussels", adding, however, that a "Bavarian from Munich would never do such a thing".

Orbán noted that Hungary has been at odds with Brussels on various issues for nine years now, and these disputes were always about the Hungarian government's refusal to "do as Brussels dictates" if it believes that something would be against the interests of the Hungarian people. He summed up the achievements of the Juncker commission by saying "the British are leaving and the immigrants have come in".

Concerning the future of the bloc, Orbán criticised the concept of the "united states of Europe", which he said was a power ambition of the "Brussels elite" against nation states. "The European dream is broken," he said, citing a recent study by the Századvég Foundation that found EU citizens no longer believe that future generations will be better off than the current one.

Orbán said western Europeans tended to be more pessimistic about the future of the bloc. The majority of Europeans also believe in preserving the continent's Christian culture and traditions, he said, pointing out that 80 percent of Hungarians shared this view.

Europeans opposed immigration but European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, the lead candidate of the European Socialists, on the other hand, was in favour of it. "It's understandable that Juncker and Timmermans are together all the time. The only question is how the EPP's Manfred Weber can come together with someone like this."

The prime minister called on voters to "show Brussels" in the election that it is the European people, and not the "Soros-affiliated NGOs and Brussels bureaucrats", who have the final say in the EU's affairs.





Opposition parties blast speech

Hungary's opposition parties have slammed Orbán’s speech, accusing Fidesz of being "anti-European" and of ignoring Hungary and Europe's real problems.

The Socialist Party said that back in 2009, "the first time Fidesz had an EP election programme", Fidesz had still been a "pro-Europe" party but had since become "anti-European". István Ujhelyi, the party's MEP, said the Socialist-Párbeszed alliance was offering people a choice between Europe and "Orbánistan".

Párbeszed's Bence Tordai said the reason Orbán was focused on national sovereignty was because he believed certain EU policies, such as the establishment of a European prosecutor's office, were against the interests of his party. He said the prime minister was using the issue of migration as a distraction from the emigration of Hungarians.

Péter Jakab of nationalist Jobbik said Orbán's Fidesz was "Europe's largest immigration-organising group", accusing the party of driving Hungarians out of their country in a bid to replace them with economic migrants from outside the EU. On May 26, Hungarians will have to decide whether they want to see western wages or "eastern immigrant workers" in their homeland, he said.

Ferenc Gyurcsány, leader of the leftist Democratic Coalition, said in a Facebook entry that out of the challenges facing Europe, Orbán was only focused on migration. "One who only sees this is a traitor to his country," Gyurcsány said, adding that the issue of emigration and the problems faced by Hungary's education and health-care sectors could not be solved with "fearmongering over the no-longer-existent refugee crisis".

The radical nationalist Mi Hazank Movement party criticised Orbán for failing to urge the levelling of wages between the older and newer EU member states. Party leader László Toroczkai said Orbán had failed to mention that Hungary's demographic challenges were further exacerbated by the "problem of Hungarian-Gypsy coexistence".