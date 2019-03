With all the artistic intelligence, they indicate, orbit and illuminate complex and often contradictory themes from many different angles at the same time.

The fall of the Iron Curtain some 30 years ago laid the foundation to overcome the decades-long division of Europe into East and West, into capitalism or communism, into democracy or party dictatorship. The more than 80 works in the exhibition have been created during these 30 years. They are from over 40 artists who grew up in Eastern European countries.

These artists have experienced the process of the societal upheaval in their own biography and in that of their parents and grandparents. They are contemporary witnesses of the dramatic big and many small changes that the societies have experienced since the expulsion from the communist "paradise".

The works in the exhibition draw attention beyond the past to current issues and questions that affect everyone in Europe. They try to understand the younger history in a more differentiated way in order to be free of the ghosts of the past, to understand the present and to look into the future.

Plovdiv 2019 is thus presenting for the first time in Bulgaria Deutsche Telekom’s prestigious collection of contemporary art initiated in 2010 with a clear focus on the cultural area of Eastern and South Eastern Europe. The City Art Gallery and SKLAD, the former tobacco warehouse, will be showing that, despite all cultural and national differences, artists communicate with one common language. There will be subtle interventions with contemporary art in some of the houses in the Old Town.

In LISTEN TO US, the works’ sensual presence and intelligence will tell a lot about people’s common reality and encourage reflection. Additionally, beside the works from the Art Collection Telekom, a few newly commissioned artworks by Bulgarian artists and some works of the recent history of contemporary art in Bulgaria will be integrated in the exhibition. Deutsche Telekom’s prestigious collection of contemporary art was initiated in 2010 with a clear focus on the cultural area of Eastern and South Eastern Europe.

The exhibition is curated by Nathalie Hoyos, Rainald Schumacher. The coordinator is Dimitrina Petrova. Participants: Nevin Aladağ, Anatoly Belov, Luchezar Boyadjiev, Yane Calovski, Levan Chelidze, Danika Dakić, Braco Dimitrijević, Aleksandra Domanović, Petra Feriancova, Igor Grubić, Aneta Grzeszykowska, Nilbar Güreş, Vladimir Houdek, Hristina Ivanoska, Pravdoliub Ivanov, Sanja Iveković, Nikita Kadan, Mi Kafchin, Šejla Kameric, Lito Kattou, Luka Kedžo, Genti Korini, Eva Kot’átková, Maria Kulikovska, Nino Kvrivishvili, Radenko Milak, Ciprian Mureşan, Lada Nakonechna, Vlad Nancă, Paulina Ołowska, Roman Ondak, Dan Perjovschi, Cristian Răduţă, Stepan Ryabchenko, Slavs & Tatars, Nedko Solakov, Mladen Stilinović, Martina Vacheva. Invited artists: Dimitar Genchev, Albena Mihaylova-Benji, Sasho Stoitzov, Krassimir Terziev.

The exhibition is made possible by Plovdiv 2019 in partnership with Goethe-Institut Bulgaria, Deutsche Telekom – Art Collection Telekom and the Plovdiv City Art Gallery. The mediation program is developed with support by the educational team of Folkwang Museum Essen and Berlin Biennale.





CINEPLOVDIV

Throughout April, Cineplovdiv will be on the Capital of Culture programme. For one year, seven teams of Bulgarian film directors have been shooting seven short films inspired by and dedicated to the city of Plovdiv. The seven films will be merged into an omnibus release.

The directors are Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva ("Glory" – holder of more than 30 awards from international festivals, and "Lesson" – the Bulgarian nomination for 2017 Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards); Nikolay Todorov (for whom Emir Kusturica set up a special prize for a "most poetic film" for his short movie "Before I Fall Asleep"); Ralitsa Petrova (holder of the Golden Leopard Award from the Locarno Film Festival for her film "Bezbog"); Dimitar Kutmanov ("Ecce Homo" – part of the official selection of many film festivals); Pavel Vesnakov ("Honor", "Zeus" – holder of festival prizes); Lyubomir Mladenov ("Hunting Park", "A Ship in a Room" represented at many film forums); and Hristo Simeonov (his debut film "The Son" holds many prestigious film awards).

Each director has his or her own visual style and dramaturgical language, and will present their idea of what Plovdiv may look like when presented in a film. Cineplovdiv is a project by the production house Screening Emotions.