Thirty-seven years into its career, Slayer remains the pre-eminent punk-thrash bands that helped establish the genre, and that up-and-coming metal heads continue to revere and emulate. Slayer is a five-time nominated, two-time Grammy Award-winning metal juggernaut that writes songs which mirror the turmoil and aberrations of our society.

Bassist Tom Araya thanked the band’s fans: "You really are loyal and dedicated fans and we appreciate that so much from you. We still have quite a few places to play, so keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time. Again, thank you!"

Slayer's place in music history is secure as one of The Big Four (alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax): they helped define the thrash-metal genre.

Tickets for the show at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on June 11 are available via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.

www.slayer.net

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu