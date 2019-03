The flights to Brussels (Zaventem) and Bucharest (Otopeni) will be operated up to twice a day (12 times a week) with a modern Embraer E195 permanently based in Budapest.

Brussels is an important business centre and headquarters for the most important institutions in the European Union. LOT’s convenient timetable will allow business people to travel to Brussels and back in a day without having to stay overnight.

The flights between Budapest and Bucharest are aimed at frequent travellers between the two cities. Romania is an important business partner to Hungary and a significant tourist destination.

The timetable of the two new connections was planned in such a way as to develop Budapest Airport as a hub, thus helping to build transfer traffic via the airport.

"Fulfilling the promise given to Hungarian passengers, LOT continues to grow in Budapest," LOT CEO Rafał Milczarski said. "Now we announce new direct flights to important cities in Europe and in the world. After London City, it's time for services to Brussels and Bucharest, the capitals with so far underserved connections. Only LOT will offer three classes of travel. That is what our passengers need."

Milczarski added: "With the new flights we start to develop transfer traffic via Budapest Airport. That applies to passengers from Bucharest, who connect in Budapest, i.e. to London City, New York and Chicago, as well as to Brussels. The offer of transit connections will definitely increase the attractiveness of Budapest Airport."

Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said: "Budapest Airport warmly welcomes the further increase of destinations offered by LOT Polish Airlines from Hungary. The new flights to main capital airports answers existing demand by passengers and add to the connectivity available from Budapest. Together with the trans-Atlantic flights, Warsaw, Kraków and London City connections these routes will continue to keep LOT among the best developing carriers at our airport."

Embraer E195s offer 118 seats in business, premium economy and economy classes.