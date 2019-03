Sir Tom has a fundamental interest in a wide range of music. Although he is well known for hits including "It's Not Unusual", "Kiss", "Delilah", "What's New Pussycat", "I'll Never Fall In Love Again" and "If I Only Knew", he is first and foremost an artist with a true rhythm and blues soul. He has remained a viable recording artist, with his 1999 album "Reload" the biggest selling (5 million) of his then 35-year career.

The man is indeed a living legend, one of the few musical artists whose profession began at the dawn of modern popular music and who puts on a show that traverses musical eras and genres, cuts across class divides and appeals to young and old, male and female, mainstream and cutting edge. Sir Tom has always been about the power of the song, the power of the voice.

Tickets for the show at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on June 22 are available via www.livenation.hu, and www.funcode.hu. There will be in a theatrical layout with only seated tickets, so fans should probably book early.

www.tomjones.com

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu