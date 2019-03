There’s no holding back the Irish, and others, from annual feast of fun

Green light for St. Patrick’s Day

Photographs by György Konkoly-Thege

14 March 2019 - 08.03 AM

There were no borders in sight – hard or otherwise – when friends from several nationalities mixed at a reception-cum-party hosted by Ambassador of Ireland Pat Kelly and Ms. Margaret Kilmartin to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the District VI Brody Studios on March 13, 2019. Ambassador Kelly said several locations such as the Chain Bridge and MUPA will be turning green by being bathed in light for the big day, which is on Sunday, March 17, when there will again be a large celebratory parade in Budapest.