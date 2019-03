Acting on the feedback received from the previous such meeting, the embassy is collecting questions in advance as well in order to improve the event by precisely addressing concerns. Questions may be submitted in a private message or in a comment on the British Embassy Budapest's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ukinhungary/.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask further questions at the event from representatives of the Hungarian government and authorities. Anyone unable to attend will be able to follow a live broadcast on Facebook.





Programme:

17:30 – 18:00 Registration

18:00 General overview on citizens’ rights for British nationals in Hungary by Ambassador Lindsay and Minister of State for EU Policies Szabolcs Takács

18:30 Question and answer

19:30 End of programme



Budapest Marriott Hotel

1052 Budapest, Apaczai Csere Janos u. 4