Marton Ugrosdy, Head of the Institute, in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of such steps which contribute to strengthening of good-neighbourly relations between two countries, and said mention of century-old historical events is edifying at the current stage of bilateral relations.

Mr. Otto Ivan Rona, the Head of the Territorial Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, underlined the mutual future of Ukraine and Hungary, noting the importance of the changes to the Constitution of Ukraine initiated by President Poroshenko and the European and Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine being set in the main Law of the country, which is also supported by Hungary.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Hungary Liubov Nepop in her speech noted that the opening of the exhibition about Yaroslav the Wise and his daughters took place in January this year in the same premises outlining the relations between our two countries in the 11th century, and today the dimension of the Ukrainian -Hungarian dialogue of the beginning of the 20th century is presented.

"Our aim is to demonstrate that the centuries-old history between our two nations should continue to unite us in the pursuit of a common future in one European family," Ambassador Nepop said. The UNR's Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission to Hungary was operating in Budapest from January 24, 1919 until the end of May 1924, being the last outpost and hope of Ukrainians for the restoration of their statehood at that time.

But Ukraine regained its independence only in 1991. "We do remember Stalin's Holodomor of 1932-33, which had stolen from us 10 million of lives," the ambassador said. "We are grateful to Hungary for recognition of this crime as a genocide of Ukrainian people. We do remember the extermination of Ukrainian intellectuals. We know what happens when you lose the statehood. That's why we are determined to defend our country, to restore its territorial integrity in countering Russian aggression. We are thankful and count on further assistance from Hungary and all our partners as well."

Ambassador Nepop reminded those present that exactly these days we mark the beginning of the Russian aggression that started on 20 February 2014 with the illegal occupation of Crimea. She also reminded of the continuation of the armed aggression in the east of Ukraine as well as of Ukrainian prisoners of the Kremlin, whose liberation Ukraine is fighting for. She noted that the unity of the international community has never been more crucial for the restoration of the rule of international law and respect of the internationally recognised borders.