Big 7 Media’s list of its 50 best cocktail bars on the continent was topped by Dogma in Antwerp, Belgium, followed by Pharmarium in the Swedish capital Stockholm, then Cash Only in the Czech Republic capital, Prague. The media site said the top 50 present world-class mixologists and spectacularly plush decor and drinks to take your breath away.

It said that while beer accounts for a large percentage (37%) of alcohol sold across Europe, spirits are close behind, with 25% of the market share. Europe’s cocktail industry was booming, with creative bartenders behind some of the continent’s most exciting speakeasies and classic cocktail lounges.

With social media playing a huge part in food and drinks trends (a search for "cocktail" on Instagram returns more than 10.7 million hashtags), bars were going above and beyond to have cocktails that tasted as good as they looked, with a stylish interior to match.





TOP 25 COCKTAIL BARS IN EUROPE

25th. Tweed Bar – Stockholm, Sweden

24th. Fragrances – Berlin, Germany

23rd. Disrepute – London, United Kingdom

22nd. Life is Beautiful – Brussels, Belgium

21st. Bisou- Paris, France

20th. Peruke & Periwig – Dublin, Ireland

19th. Blue Fox The Bar at the Kempinski – Budapest, Hungary

18th. Goldfish – Helsinki, Finland

17th. Black Magic – Riga, Lativa

16th. Black Angel’s Bar – Prague, Czech Republic

15th. The Blind Pig – Dublin, Ireland

14th. Brønnum – Copenhagen, Denmark

13th. Red Frog – Lisbon, Portugal

12th. Notthingham Forest – Milan, Italy

11th. Cravan – Paris, France

10th. Motto – Vienna, Austria

9th. La Confiteria – Barcelona, Spain

8th. Door 74 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

7th. Rum Trader – Berlin, Germany

6th. Heads & Tales – Scotland, United Kingdom

5th. Dry - San Sebastián, Spain

4th. Cocktail Trading Company – London, United Kingdom

3rd. Cash Only – Prague, Czech Republic

2nd. Pharmarium – Stockholm, Sweden

1st. Dogma – Antwerp, Belgium





How did Big 7 decide?

Finalists were selected from each country of the European Union (which yes, still includes the United Kingdom)

Each country has at least one entry; some have more than one entry if high quality

Votes were cast in a poll of Big 7 readers, across its 1.5million community on social media and by a panel of food experts

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating





Forbrief descriptions of all 50 cocktail bars see https://bigseventravel.com/2019/02/best-bars-europe/





Blue Fox The Bar, Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

Erzsébet tér 7., Budapest 1051

Open Monday - Sunday, 6pm - 2am

Reservation: (+36-1) 429-4499

Email: bluefox.corvinus@kempinski.com

Website: http://bluefoxthebar.com/





Big 7 Media:

https://bigseventravel.com/

best@bigsevenmedia.com