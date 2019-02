The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary and the Ukrainian self-government of Hungary organised the flashmob to pay tribute to more than 100 heroes who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 as well as to remind about the Russian interference that started on February 20, 2014.

The Budapest event took place near the "Memorial to the victims of volley fire on 25 October 1956" at Kossuth square. This location was chosen as a deeply symbolic place that reminds of the suppression by the Soviet Union of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, when Hungarians, just as Ukrainians did during the Revolution of Dignity, took to the streets to protect their free future.

On February 18-20, 2014, peaceful protesters who are now remembered as the Heavenly Hundred were killed in the centre of Kyiv (in general, 128 persons lost their lives), on Instytutska Street. And on February 20, 2014, Russia began its illegal occupation of the Crimea, and continued with armed aggression in eastern Ukraine in the spring of that year.

The flashmob was intended to remind about both the very recent Ukrainian events and the more distant but still painful events of Hungarian history. On October 25, 1956, the bloodiest event of the Hungarian Uprising, known as "bloody Thursday", took place on Kossuth square outside the Parliament building when Soviet troops, with the participation of the Hungarian state security representatives, fired on civilian protesters.

The flashmob "#Angels of Memory" also called for solidarity by Hungarians with the Ukrainian people in their resistance to Russian aggression. Participants paid tribute to the heroes of Heavenly Hundred, reminded of the urgency for the de-occupation of Crimea, called for an end to Russian aggression in the east of Ukraine and demanded the release of all Ukrainian prisoners including imprisoned military sailors.