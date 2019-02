Returning with new opus "Gravity" in 2018, the Welsh quartet have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film-score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

"We are more than ready, we’re the best band we’ve ever been," comments founding singer/rhythm guitarist Matt Tuck on the new line-up with drummer Jason Bowld, fellow axeman Michael "Padge" Paget and bassist Jamie Mathias.

No matter how much they have achieved so far – topping charts and winning awards with platinum records – this will always be a band on the cusp in their frontman’s eyes. With a new album, a new line-up and a new sound skyrocketing what is shaping up to be the biggest year of his career to date, it could be wise to believe him.

And now, Hungarian fans can judge for themselves, Bullet for My Valentine will play at Budapest’s Barba Negra Music Club on 10 April. Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu, www.funcode.hu and https://jegy.rock1.hu.





