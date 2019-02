"This opera is performed rarely although it has a great performance tradition," says Almási-Tóth, artistic director of the Hungarian State Opera since July 2018. "It ought to be a discovery for those who hear it for the first time, whereas those familiar with the piece might also experience a revelation." In his opinion, "La Gioconda" is an atmospheric opera based on enormous chasms between people and their emotions.

The complicated plot posed a challenge to the director, who chose to create an abstract space. In a traditional Venetian scenery the movements of the characters are obstructed by water and bridges as well as a mysterious wooden box representing "family". All this serves as a perfect background in which eternal human relationships are scrutinised.

According to the director, "in our world, people cannot connect. Therefore, they attempt to find the most impossible ways to find each other."

The opera is presented in Italian with English and Hungarian subtitles.





Cast:

Eszter Sümegi as Gioconda

Bernadett Wiedemann as La Cieca

Alexandru Agache as Barnaba

Gergely Boncsér as Enzo Grimaldi

Erika Gál as Laura Adorno

Krisztián Cser as Alvise Badoero

Director: András Almási-Tóth

Choreographer: Dóra Barta

Set designer: Éva Szendrényi

Costume designer: Bori Tóth

"La Gioconda"

Erkel Theatre

II. János Pál pápa tér 30, Budapest 1087

Tel.: (06-1) 332-6150

Premiere: 22 February

Further dates: 24, 28 February, 3, 6, 10 March

All 6pm except 3 March, 11am