The UNR's Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission to Hungary was operating in Budapest from January 24, 1919 until the end of May 1924. It was the last Ukrainian mission closed abroad. Mykola Galagan became the first ambassador of the UNR in Budapest.

The conference was opened by Yuriy Kravchenko, Head of the Ukrainian Self-Government of Hungary. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Hungary Liubov Nepop in her welcoming speech noted that the opening of the UNR’s Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission in Hungary 100 years ago was an important milestone in the history of Ukrainian-Hungarian bilateral relations, which have centuries-old roots. Reminding about the Hungarian tribes’ passing through the territory of modern Ukraine on their way to Europe, where they found a new homeland, about Kyiv prince Yaroslav the Wise, who sheltered the future Hungarian king Andras I in the city of Kyiv, and then unified two countries by a marriage of his daughter Anastasia and Andras I, about opening of Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission of UNR in Hungary, the Ambassador said that today's Hungarian support in countering Russian aggression against Ukraine is based on the centuries-old history of Ukrainian and Hungarian nations and their relations.

H.E. Liubov Nepop expressed the hope that Hungary would further support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and presented the Hungarian version of the video "Ukraine under aggression" based on photos featured and made by the Embassy employees, Hungarian partners and Ukrainians, who took part in events in Hungary, aimed at reminding the partners about the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Speeches were delivered by Iryna Matias, the leading researcher of the Department of History, International Relations and Foreign Policy of Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Scientific Society of History of Diplomacy and International Relations, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian-Hungarian Commission of Historians, Dr. Attila Seres, researcher of the Institute of History of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Secretary of the Ukrainian-Hungarian Commission of Historians, as well as Dr. Szakolczai Attila Chief Archivist of the Budapest Capital Archive.

The main focus in reports was put on historical aspects of the opening, operating and closure of the Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission of UNR, on dramatic consequences of decision to subordinate the values to economic interest in a situation when the Soviet government made the closure of Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad as the precondition for starting relations and opening its market for foreign countries, on the influence of geopolitical situation over Hungarian-Ukrainian relations 100 years ago as well as on the importance of mutual interests and informational factor in developing such relations.

An exhibition of the archive photos of the documents connected with the work of the Extraordinary Diplomatic Mission of UNR in Hungary also was presented during the conference.

Wrapping up the conference the Ambassador stressed that the events 100 years ago urge us once more to think how experience of that time may help us to answer the modern challenges; how important it is to prevent economic interest prevailing geopolitical aspects as well as values; how vital it is to defend our mutual democratic fundamentals and how crucial is the spreading of true information to keep the world united in protecting these values.

The Ambassador reminded that Russian aggression continues to kill Ukrainian militaries in the East of Ukraine; according to recent data more than 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian aggression; Ukrainian political prisoners and prisoners of war are still imprisoned in the Russian Federation, on the territories occupied by Russia in the East of Ukraine and in Crimea. To stop the Russian aggression the civilised world must remain united.