Kempinski Corvinus’ Valentine’s Day offers provide plenty of food for thought, or rather, for love.





ÉS Bisztró – Together Forever

ÉS Bisztró’s Valentine’s Dinner is to share and relish like true love. The culinary pleasures include goose liver terrine with fig compote; home-marinated salmon; beef tartare; Mangalica cured ham with pomelo; seared scallops with fennel Grenobloise; lamb fillet with Jerusalem artichoke or turbot with shellfish sauce, and Kaiserschmarren with strawberry and vanilla ice-cream. A vegetarian menu is available, too.

Price: four courses at HUF 35,000 plus 12% service charge for a couple, including two glasses of Sauska Brut.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-3990





ÉS Deli – I Just Called to Say I Love You

ÉS Deli invites Valentine’s Day’s lovers for a quick but deeply felt treat: sumptuous panna cotta with raspberries and raspberry meringue lollipops to go with its own-blend curated speciality coffee.





The Living Room – Love Letters Straight from My Heart

Strawberry Passion makes it even cosier at The Living Room on Valentine’s Day for the sweet-toothed.

Special tip: oysters are one of the top aphrodisiac foods, and the weekend Benediction Brunch serves fresh oysters and signature Eggs Benedict variations.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4489





Blue Fox The Bar – Can’t Help Falling in Love

Shy? Spellbound? One will speak the language of love in no time sipping the Elysium series’ love potion of bespoke crafted cocktails. The bartenders of Blue Fox The Bar recommend “Beloved” for Valentine’s Day.

Blue Fox offers an ultimate night out, featuring a special menu dedicated to love: goose liver terrine; seared scallops; lamb fillet with Jerusalem artichoke, and Kaiserschmarren with strawberry and vanilla ice-cream.

Price: four courses at HUF 59,980 plus 12% service charge per couple, including free-flow of Taittinger Champagne.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4499





Nobu – Big in Japan

Enjoy a day of romance with avant-garde bites a la Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. To make it sweeter, on Valentine’s Day lunch is offered with a 20% discount between 12 pm and 3.30 pm, with a complimentary love dessert and live jazz to dinner from 6 pm.

Table reservations: (+36-1) 429-4242





Romantic Getaway

For visitors to the city, or for locals wanting to escape home for a while, the Kempinski is offering this Valentine’s Day hideaway, including accommodation in a room or suite of your choice, a lavish Kempinski breakfast at ÉS Bisztró, complimentary access to Kempinski The Spa and free Wi-Fi. Upon arrival, guests will find a romantic room decoration, fruits, flowers, chocolate and a glass of sparkling wine. The rate is subject to 18% VAT and 4% city tax.





Kempinski The Spa

On Valentine’s Day Kempinski The Spa recommends a pampering treatment of lovers’ luxury, specially created for Cupid’s couples. Kempinski The Spa aims to love lovers so much that its Valentine’s Package lasts the whole month of romance, not just a day. The package features a 50-minute relaxing massage, followed by a refreshing mini-facial. Romantic bonus: a personal-sized gift treatment for home, namely a sachet of hungarymud.

80 minutes for HUF 40,500.

Treatment available between 1 and 28 February

Appointment on (+36-1) 429-3585.





About Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest:

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus defines contemporary luxury in its outfitting, as well as service, in the heart of Budapest. Boldly modern, and recently redesigned and renovated on three floors, it offers 316 splendid rooms and 35 chic suites. A signature concept, Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest includes Austro-Hungarian ÉS Bisztró, ÉS Deli, New Japanese Nobu Restaurant, The Living Room and Blue Fox The Bar. Kempinski The Spa features a unique hungarymud treatment, and Kempinski Gallery shows modern Hungarian art. Ten Rooms is the Hotel’s MICE solutions delivered on a full floor of state-of-the-art and flexible spaces, reconstructed in 2017, while Kitchen Caters provides full-service catering management at or outside Kempinski Corvinus.