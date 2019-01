The Adina, at Hegedűs Gyula utca 52 in District XIII, is one of 11 Adinas in Europe managed by Australian company TFE Hotels, or Toga Far East Hotels. There are nine in Germany, one in Denmark and Budapest’s, with a new one coming in Munich in 2020. TFE Hotels is based in Sydney and provides serviced apartments and hotel accommodation. Its brand names are the Travelodge, Rendezvous and Vibe hotels, plus the Medina Serviced Apartments, the Adinas and the TFE Hotels Collection.

It all adds up to 73 hotels with 10,374 rooms, and the vast majority are found Australia-wide, with a further presence in New Zealand (three properties, in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington), Singapore (one) and the 11 European ones, plus there are more than another 30 projects under various stages of development.

Naturally, the four Australian capital cities mentioned above are all well represented by TFE Hotels, and there are many hotels and apartments in other more provincial areas such as Wollongong, the Australian Capital Territory/Canberra, the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Newcastle. Plus there are TFE Hotels properties in the other capital cities: Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and Hobart.

Nobbys Beach, Newcastle, New South Wales

An interesting example can be found at Newcastle in the main state of New South Wales, where TFE has a Travelodge. Most people outside Australia have never heard of Newcastle, confusing it with the English one, but it is in fact Australia’s seventh-largest city with a population of some half a million people. This includes the adjoining Lake Macquarie, Australia's largest coastal salt-water lagoon.

Newcastle is only 160 kilometres north of Sydney and sits at the mouth of the Hunter River, making it an important port. The city centre is right next to the Pacific coast and harbour, and Newcastle has a stunning string of beautiful beaches.

Its fortunes dipped considerably in 1989 when an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale killed 13 people, injured 162 and destroyed or severely damaged a scattering of buildings. And as a traditional area of heavy industry, the city was not immune to the economic downturns that affected Australia in the late 1900s.

Vibe Hotel, Canberra airport

The city’s revival can partly be dated to 1999, when the polluting BHP (Broken Hill Propriety) steelworks, which opened in 1915, were closed. BHP, the Hunter Valley coal industry and other industries had resulted in Newcastle being unloved for decades due to its dirty image. Outsiders tended to overlook its superb location and there were swathes of empty prime land right next to the harbour. Almost nobody wanted to build on this paramount location.

Now, suddenly – literally – Newcastle is going up in the world. Waterside apartment blocks and eateries are flourishing, and the change can be seen at the Travelodge. Once one of the tallest buildings around at just six storeys, these days it is starting to look smaller as 10-storey apartment buildings with sparkling water views go up all around. Two new ones are being built out back of the Travelodge right now.

Newcastle, New South Wales

The hotel shares the spirit that has rejuvenated Newcastle. A brochure in the rooms reads: “What is the meaning of life? Ah we knew you were looking for an answer to that one. Well, Plato thought the meaning of life is attaining the highest form of knowledge. So we recommend you re-read this whole brochure and you’ll be well on your way. Alternatively, we’ll see you in the lobby.”