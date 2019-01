Kenneth Svoldgaard of The Show says: "One of the most important elements in creating the illusion of Abba is to use Swedish singers in The Show. They have a specific accent that cannot be faked. We don’t compromise when recreating the authentic ABBA sound."

Another thing that he believes separates The Show from the post-Abba tribute pack is the success of recreating the group’s two female singers, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lynstag, with two ladies who were cast after they won a big Swedish talent show performing as the original pair. It’s claimed that not only do they look like the originals but also sing so much like them that even the most critical of fans applaud.

The music in The Show is played by the Swedish band Waterloo and backed by The National Symphony Orchestra of London directed by musical director Matthew Freeman. The publicity for March 26 (and March 25 in Gyor) says they have performed with stars such as Elvis Costello, Robbie Williams and Sir Cliff Richard, though in what capacity is unclear.

As for those original Abba musicians who appear, these include saxophone player Ulf Andersson who played the distinctive solo in "I Do I Do I Do I Do I Do" and toured with the original Abba, whose other two members were Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

The Show: A Tribute to Abba was created in 2001 to carry the torch and has chalked up almost 700 concerts in 40 countries with more than 2 million tickets sold. Currently The Show is honouring the 45th anniversary of Abba’s first single, "People Need Love". This song was recorded in 1972 when the four were known as Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid, and it appeared on their first album, "Ring Ring", released in 1973.

The legend of Abba truly began with "Waterloo" in 1974 at the Eurovision Song Contest, after which they went on to become the second-biggest-selling pop group, second only to The Beatles, with a long list of no. 1 chart hits across the world.

Abba hasn’t toured for decades but The Show: A Tribute is going strong. According to the Official International ABBA Fan Club, it is "the best Abba since Abba".