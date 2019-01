Odell was born in Chichester, West Sussex, England, to an airline pilot father and a primary school teacher mother. He spent part of his childhood in New Zealand because of his father’s job. He studied piano classically and began writing songs at the age of 13 but told no one because he felt it was “uncool”.



Tom Odell

When Odell attempted to gain a place at a music college in Liverpool, he often appeared at open-mic nights, where he “learnt to perform and learnt what songs work”.

He was only 22 when English singer Lily Allen discovered him and remarked that “his energy onstage reminded me of David Bowie”.

Odell’s debut album also reached No.1 in the UK and he attracts millions of girls, with his performances acclaimed around the world.

