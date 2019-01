A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, says Russia is plotting a terrorist act.

Ukraine's military intelligence is observing a number of intelligence indicators that officials say clearly show Russian propagandists will cover up the attack as an employment of chemical weapons against residents in Donbas by Ukraine’s own troops. Russia's security forces are counting on a significant number of civilian casualties, Skibitsky said on December 29.

The enemy has also increased readiness of the Russian occupation forces to operate amid chemical contamination, he said. The newest individual protective equipment meant for personnel of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation troops had been delivered from Russia in order to test them in combat conditions.

According to the intelligence official, the occupation authorities are already conducting an influence operation in the occupied territories to convince residents that Ukraine is plotting a chemical attack on civilians.

"In order to create public opinion favourable to it, Moscow has been conducting a large-scale information campaign for more than a month on accusing Ukraine of hidden preparation for such actions," Skibitsky said. "The Main Intelligence Directorate states that Russia conducted a similar influence operation on the eve of simulation of chemical attack near Aleppo in Syria on November 24 this year to justify further air strikes against Syrian opposition forces."

As the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency reported earlier, on the first day of the New Year truce, starting at midnight December 29, Russia-backed militants had fired grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near the village of Zalizne.