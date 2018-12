Bela Szechenyi, the son of 19th-century reform politician Istvan Szechenyi, and Aurel Stein led four major expeditions between 1877 and 1916 to the region noted for the route connecting China with the Mediterranean, the exhibition's curator Agnes Kelecsenyi said.



Szechenyi arrived in China's Tun Huang region along the Silk Road first in 1879 to work on geological explorations, which Stein resumed later on.



The exhibition features their numerous writings, manuscripts, photos and maps left behind from their explorations along with films and documents.



The exhibition marking the centenary of Szechenyi's and the 75th anniversary of Stein's death will run until January 7, 2019.