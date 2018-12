By the end of this year, the number of Chinese grappling with extreme poverty will drop by 85 percent from six years ago, said Liu Yongfu, director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

He said that the number of impoverished counties will drop by more than 430 from the current figure of 832 by the end of the year, while nearly 100,000 out of 128,000 villages will be pulled out of poverty.

Liu said that in the future, greater efforts will be put on targeting poverty alleviation in 334 extremely impoverished counties in the Tibet and Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous regions, and Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces.

(Compiled by Li Yan)