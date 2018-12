TFE Hotels (Toga Far East Hotels) operates 73 hotels with 10,374 rooms in Australia, New Zealand and Europe under six brands, and has more than 30 more hotel projects under various stages of development. The brands include Vibe, Travelodge and Rendezvous Hotels, TFE Hotels Collection, plus its Adina Apartment Hotels and Adina Serviced Apartments. The German Adina Apartment Hotels are three in Berlin, two in Frankfurt, two in Hamburg and one each in Leipzig and Nuremberg, with the Munich one on the way. Denmark, like Hungary, has a single Adina Apartment Hotel, in the capital, Copenhagen.

A further highlight of the new property in Munich will be the spacious spa area with pool, gym and sauna, and a large outdoor terrace on the 14th floor. The mixture of rooms will be as in all the Adinas: studio rooms and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with average sizes of 30-35, 40-55 and 55-80 square metres respectively. They have separate living rooms with dining and work areas, plus fully equipped kitchenettes including oven, fridge and dishwasher, not to mention washing machine and clothes dryer, giving a homelike atmosphere.

People tend not to stay in ordinary hotels for more than a few days on average but an apartment hotel is ideal for longer-term guests, such as businessmen on assignment or people in the middle of relocating.

In Budapest the last time we heard, the Adina’s record holders for the longest residency were an Israeli businessman and his wife who had chalked up more than five years – and were still there. This surpassed a family of six from Ireland, who had also reached the five-year milestone.

They stay so long because it’s convenient, they get everything they need and don’t have to worry about cleaning or maintenance. Also, the Adinas have a more relaxed attitude than hotels, so people are welcome to bring in visitors. In Budapest, about 60% of guests are long-term, staying more than a month, and they get to know the hotel team, which promotes a family feeling.

Werksviertel is a new 39-hectare urban development project next to the Ostbahnhof, Munich’s East railway station. Established companies such as Pfanni, Zündapp, Konen and Optimol used to have their production buildings there. Now it is being transformed into a modern district whose aim is to create a perfect combination between working, living and leisure. But despite all the modernity, history will retain its place in a combination seeing the traditional and distinctive former industrial buildings rubbing shoulders with modern architecture.

The good life in Werksviertel Zentralpark. (c) steidle architekten

Around 1150 apartments, 7000 jobs, a school and many shopping and leisure offers are about to come to life. Especially music and art will play an important role, with a new concert hall as well as hotels, clubs and restaurants. More than 3000 people are expected to live there but the Werksviertel will not be an isolated dormitory district. The aim is for a whole living community – peaceful but with plenty of opportunities for contact and socialising.

An artist's impression of Werksviertel in Munich. (c) steidle architekten

There will be a mix of different housing so that all generations can live together. The new district will become home to families and single people, young and old. With large courtyards and direct access to green spaces, the area will offer both shared leisure areas and individual secluded spaces. Nature will be important, and a park and many green areas are planned.

The layout of the housing around the new park will protect it from noise generated by events, railways and roads.The social infrastructure will include a primary school and three nurseries, resulting in short journeys to school with fewer roads to cross.

