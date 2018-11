The committee consisted of Ferran Barenblit, director of the Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona, MACBA; Benjamin Weil, artistic director of the Centro Botín, Santander; Marcella Lista, curator and conservator of the Centre Pompidou, Paris; and Dirk Snauwaert, artistic director of the WIELS Contemporary Art Centre, Brussels.

Péter Forgács (1950) was born, lives and works in Budapest. He is a well-established Hungarian media artist and film-maker of international fame. His works can be found in the collections of the MoMA (New York), the Centre Pompidou (Paris) or The Getty Museum in Los Angeles, among others.

Since 1978, he has been creating films and media installations. His video installations have been exhibited in MCNY (New York), The Getty (Los Angeles), The EYE (Amsterdam), Bozar (Brussels) and in The Louvre (Paris) among more. Forgács has received a number of major awards, including the prestigious Erasmus Prize of the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation in 2007 in Amsterdam.

In 2009 he represented Hungary (Col Tempo) at the Venice Biennale, and his works "The Maelstrom" and "Hunky Blues" were on view in The Louvre. Among his many awards, his film "El Perro Negro", based on the Spanish Civil War, was awarded The Maysles Brothers Documentary Grand Prize at Denver International Film Festival, and the Feature Length Documentary Film Grand Prize at Tribeca International Film Festival in New York (2005).

Forgács's video, "Venom – A Diva in Exile" (2018), is based on Hungarian author Zsófia Bán's eponymous short story that addresses the relation between the past, love, losses and snakes. In her short story she writes about a little-known episode of Hungary's tangled and traumatic pre- and post-World War II history, centred around the film star and singer Katalin Karády. The parallel worlds of the text, the music of János Másik, and the moving images enrich each other producing a sensual composition, which addresses issues related to space, time, as well as private and collective history.





Ani Molnár Gallery

36 Bródy Sándor utca, Budapest

Tel.: (+36) 30 212- 8080

info@molnaranigaleria.hu

www.molnaranigaleria.hu

