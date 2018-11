Zsuzsa Darab is a Hungarian photographer currently based in Iceland, and she describes the series of photos in her new exhibition in Budapest as a photo therapy project: "The pictures, just like the accompanying confession, are kind of a conversation with my ex(es), with all the men in my life. They are also like a conversation with myself. It is a synthesis: the 'letter' you've never sent, or the words you weren't able to say out loud when you were should have done so. It is a closure. At the same time, it is also an open door to my feelings, to my thoughts regarding my past relationships."

Born in Miskolc in 1989, Darab graduated from the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest (MOME), in photography BA. In 2012, she obtained a scholarship to study painting and fine art in Denmark. In 2014, she studied at Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture in Finland under the ERASMUS programme. In 2015, she graduated from MOME, in photography MA. Recently, she finished her study in design and visual art teacher MA programme at MOME, Budapest. In 2016, she did her photography internship in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she is still working as Jón Páll's photo assistant.

She has been a member of the Hungarian Association of Young Art Photographers since 2011, and the Women Photograph database, since 2017.

Her works are usually personal, conceptual, staged and experimental. She has already exhibited several times in Budapest and abroad as well, for example. New York, Rome, Nizhny Tagil, Luxembourg, Vienna, Helsinki, Moravská Trebová, Istanbul, Warsaw and Greenville. In 2013, she participated in the Present Continuous art project at the Mai Manó House, Budapest. In 2015, she received honourable mentions at IPA - Int'l Photography Awards, Moscow Foto Awards, and FP Magazine's Young Talents. In 2016, she was chosen by Photo Botie as one of the 30 under 30 women photographers.





"Again" by Zsuzsa Darab

Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center

Budapest 1065, Nagymező u. 8

November 29, 2018 - January 12, 2019

Every day 8am - 7pm

Closed on public holidays

Curators: Gabriella Csizek

Free admission

Vernissage: November 28, 2018, 6pm

Opening remarks from a distance by Elina Brotherus