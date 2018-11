The area covers 2.4 square kilometers. A wide range of products, such as internet of things, internet of vehicles, industrial internet and cloud robots are on exhibit.



A remote 5G driving device is on display. Through the 5G network, the device can improve driving safety by combining internet technology, video technology, control technology and artificial intelligence technology.

“5G network features high speed, low delay, and high reliability,” said Yang Yudong, internet technology expert of the China Mobile Chongqing branch. He said the 5G network is 100 times faster than 4G, but its delay is only 10 percent of 4G.

In the future, remote driving will be integrated with autopilot, which enables traffic-based artificial intervention. It will improve driving safety and reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the efficiency of urban transportation, Yang noted.

Chongqing is among the first cities approved by China’s National Development and Reform Commission to build and test 5G projects, and the first 5G test network was launched in the city in April. With more devices and facilities to be put into use and enhanced efforts in research, Chongqing will gradually expand its 5G network.

China Mobile Chongqing branch will exhibit 5G services and applications, such as industrial automation, smart cities and smart buildings, and boost the commercialization of the cutting edge technology.